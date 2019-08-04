Ebay (EBAY) Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Increased Stake; National Retail Pptys (NNN) Valuation Declined While Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Increased Stake

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 141.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 454,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 773,987 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.75M, up from 319,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 6.17 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 1227.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 235,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 254,797 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, up from 19,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 908,293 shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 30,221 shares to 178,000 shares, valued at $15.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 46,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,642 shares, and cut its stake in Angi Homeservices Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 139,306 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $91.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 110,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,314 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).