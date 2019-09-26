Ebay (EBAY) Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose; Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose While Tctc Holdings Decreased Its Stake

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 348,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 425,311 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.80M, down from 773,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 3.21M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 4,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 120,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.33M, down from 125,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.92M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Flipkart Board of Directors Will Initially Have Eight Directors, Five of Whom Will Be Appointed by Walmart –Filing; 28/03/2018 – WALMART – ONE FORMAL BUSINESS MEETING FOR SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 30; 23/04/2018 – Award-Winning Breathe™ Multi Purpose Cleaner Now Available at Walmart Nationwide; 28/04/2018 – COMBINED SAINSBURY’S-ASDA GROUP WOULD BE LED BY SAINSBURY CEO MIKE COUPE – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 26/04/2018 – Walmart, With Billions to Spend, Seeks Flipkart E-Commerce Site in India; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Announces 2018 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results; 28/04/2018 – Asda deal frees Walmart to focus elsewhere; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in Florida To Receive Approximately $42.7 Million in Cash Bonuses; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 600,000 shares to 6.30 million shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baozun Inc by 253,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.83M for 19.11 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.43 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 48,750 shares to 582,093 shares, valued at $19.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,933 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

