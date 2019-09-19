Ebay (EBAY) Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Cut Its Position by $301,626 as Share Price Rose; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Cut Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Stock Price Rose

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 7,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 356,616 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09 million, down from 364,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 2.27M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 31,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 197,671 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.15M, down from 229,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $540.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $189.58. About 7.82M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Response Doesn’t `Cut It,’ Facebook’s Critics Say; 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers — FB; 16/04/2018 – German businesses worry EU digital tax will worsen transatlantic tensions; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Mark Zuckerberg expected to address Facebook employees about Cambridge Analytica scandal at 1pm ET on Friday; 06/03/2018 – Facebook eyes change of tune with music videos; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS NO IMPACT ON REVENUE EXPECTED FROM AUDITS OF THIRD-PARTY APP DEVELOPERS – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Palantir allegedly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of a controversy involving data harvested from Facebook users, according to whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 01/05/2018 – The speakers, one of which will come with a camera and a touch screen, will connect directly to Facebook Messenger. They will also come equipped with a smart voice assistant that’s tied to Facebook’s artificial intelligence program, M; 26/04/2018 – The data of 87 million Facebook users was harvested and sent to Cambridge Analytica; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Shopify Stock Is Still a â€˜Buyâ€™ After Secondary Offering News – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “If you invested $1,000 in eBay 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now – CNBC” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.12% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 368 were reported by Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.09% or 2.61M shares. Family Tru has 39,622 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.48% or 232,630 shares in its portfolio. Independent Franchise Limited Liability Partnership holds 4.34% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 10.68M shares. 101 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma invested in 0.18% or 11.04 million shares. Moreover, New England Research Mngmt Incorporated has 0.28% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 23,144 were accumulated by Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cacti Asset Lc has 1.37% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 452,335 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department holds 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 1,360 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cibc Asset Management holds 0.04% or 150,338 shares in its portfolio. 37,287 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 22,500 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $16.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 111,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $425.97 million for 19.87 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PreMarket Prep Recap: A Trio Of Earnings Debacles, Facebook Pulls A Fast One On Roku – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.43 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 1.40 million shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. 1,225 were accumulated by Puzo Michael J. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Incorporated reported 1,105 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.24M shares. Moreover, Huntington National Bank & Trust has 0.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mcgowan Grp Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1,395 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 67,701 shares. Private Wealth stated it has 17,463 shares. Route One Invest Company Ltd Partnership owns 1.42M shares for 8.42% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 321,885 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Co owns 121,996 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 265,721 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc invested in 88,808 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Tanaka Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.32% or 548 shares in its portfolio.