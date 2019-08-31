Ebay (EBAY) Holder Oxbow Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $922,225; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Upped Its Position by $3.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 24,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 95,225 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 4.47M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 188.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 426,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 652,648 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 226,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 3.55M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 3.58 million shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Com has invested 0.5% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 101,533 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Llc holds 0.09% or 2.81 million shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.38 million shares. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Strs Ohio holds 478,636 shares. 646,198 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bank. Bbt Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.54% or 11,588 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Associate has 59,500 shares. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.11% or 1.15M shares. 434 were accumulated by Peoples Financial Services Corp. Gam Holdg Ag reported 64,100 shares. Axa holds 1.88 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru holds 0% or 6,041 shares in its portfolio.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 109,617 shares to 129,745 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Emerging Markets High Div (IHD) by 464,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,818 shares, and cut its stake in Ing Groep Nv (NYSE:ING).

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 81,751 shares to 70,681 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 19,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,184 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moneta Group Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,411 shares. Canyon Cap Limited Com reported 16.27% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mirae Asset Invests Company Limited has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 103,743 shares. Amer Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 30,000 shares. Optimum Investment has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New York-based Summit Securities Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, 13D Mgmt Llc has 4.52% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.72 million shares. Research Global Investors accumulated 11.91 million shares. Kj Harrison Prtn holds 115,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 441,259 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 167 are held by Glenmede Trust Communications Na. River Road Asset Mngmt Llc owns 28,600 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited holds 6.21 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.