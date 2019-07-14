Ebay (EBAY) Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Upped Holding by $15.48 Million as Market Value Rose; Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Share Price Rose While Van Den Berg Management I Increased Position by $8.78 Million

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 425,046 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 418,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.29 million, up from 585,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 5.29M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 822,946 shares to 45,338 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,795 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ghp owns 22,833 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hartford Management invested in 105,506 shares. Highbridge Limited Liability Com reported 40,000 shares. Hartford Finance has 470 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Channing Mgmt Lc holds 0.31% or 180,267 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 702,476 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp holds 0.25% or 4.10 million shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Tru reported 5,905 shares. 102,451 are owned by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 34,280 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Liability New York invested in 107,562 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0% or 1,656 shares. Tru Department Mb Fin State Bank N A reported 128 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 90,401 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt has invested 1.02% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Company accumulated 134,865 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Lc has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company owns 284,863 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 90,330 shares. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 420,341 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 59,390 shares. Cap Investors holds 1.00M shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 27,083 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 32,601 shares. Moreover, Alphaone Inv Services Ltd Liability Com has 1.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 54,064 shares.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 281,485 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $45.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,876 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).