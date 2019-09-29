Ebay (EBAY) Holder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Raised Stake by $6.70 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Wealth Architects Lowered by $467,284 Its Position

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,060 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73M, down from 41,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access, citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 171,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 931,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.79M, up from 759,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 7.25M shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $2.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 125,211 shares to 262,122 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 16,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,863 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wedbush sees PayPal split with EBay ‘better than feared’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, eBay, Lyft, Carnival & more – CNBC” published on September 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open 09/25: (PHAS) (PM) (MPC) Higher (LCI) (TDOC) (EBAY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Gained 28% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers on eBay, Nike, More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Foundation reported 14,105 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Incorporated holds 3,262 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 3,378 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services reported 1,325 shares stake. Hillsdale Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 13,730 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 37,091 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Co stated it has 332,679 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.14% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Brant Point Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 11.69 million are owned by Renaissance Lc. 185,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Lc. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Inc has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Regent Invest Mngmt has 0.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 8,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp invested in 0.09% or 698,874 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.98% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.07 million shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on January 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman cuts Apple on TV+ trial – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Bear (Goldman) Makes Big Return – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Apple’s Services Narrative Is Largely Priced In; Stock No Longer Attractive – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $332.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,611 shares to 172,454 shares, valued at $22.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 8,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Georgia-based Thomasville Comml Bank has invested 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 42,600 shares. Addenda Cap owns 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 51,475 shares. Vista Cap Prtnrs Incorporated reported 0.14% stake. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Com stated it has 19,797 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 29,023 shares. Peavine Ltd Llc holds 0.58% or 6,996 shares in its portfolio. Portland Glob Advisors invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Headinvest Lc has 0.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,834 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs accumulated 4.49% or 565,136 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Management owns 49,058 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas owns 42,412 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 2.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mirador Ptnrs Lp holds 2.94% or 30,197 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.