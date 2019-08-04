Ebay (EBAY) Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Holding by $3.93 Million as Market Value Rose; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Cut Stake by $1.34 Million

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $268.71. About 452,702 shares traded or 15.30% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 106,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 748,308 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.82 million, up from 642,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 6.17 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Buy IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Stock – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IDEXX Laboratories Continues To Grow, But It’s Too Expensive To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:IDXX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX Laboratories to Release 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associate, North Carolina-based fund reported 21 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa owns 3,776 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Group invested in 0.02% or 200 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The invested in 0.05% or 16,547 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.25% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 19,384 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv invested in 21,700 shares. West Coast Financial Limited Company accumulated 0.1% or 1,881 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Stock Yards National Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Signaturefd Ltd Co invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 86,899 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors Incorporated holds 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 1,717 shares. Ent owns 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 106 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 910 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $208,454 activity. Kingsley Lawrence D had bought 2,405 shares worth $501,875 on Tuesday, February 5. $9.85 million worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 159,034 shares to 169,264 shares, valued at $14.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 8,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nielsen (NLSN) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMETEK (AME) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lags Revenues – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook, PayPal, eBay, Dropbox and Healthstream – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glob Thematic Partners Ltd Liability reported 2.11M shares stake. Moreover, Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 148 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.3% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 596,287 shares. Bluemountain Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Hartford Fincl has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 470 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 13,071 shares. Srb Corp holds 19,334 shares. Savant Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 6,712 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard has 0.09% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 63.39 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Echo Street Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 873,773 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 0.05% or 81,216 shares. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 676 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.13% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 53,253 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $45.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,079 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC).