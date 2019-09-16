Ebay (EBAY) Holder Lindsell Train LTD Has Boosted Its Position by $50.74 Million as Stock Value Rose; Harber Asset Management Lowered Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $822,472 as Shares Declined

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 10.17 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $401.81 million, up from 8.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 1.85 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 10,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 99,020 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, down from 109,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78. About 1.77 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Broadcom is pledging $1.5 billion toward U.S. 5G cellular if the company’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm is allowed to go through; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote; 12/03/2018 – In Letter, CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TO CUT 269 POSITIONS IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Report Discusses US-China Trade Spat; Qualcomm, Broadcom

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $732.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 114,378 shares to 626,557 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 29,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.65 million for 35.45 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

