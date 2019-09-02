Ebay (EBAY) Holder Kensico Capital Management Boosted Holding; Lagoda Investment Management LP Lowered Its Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Position as Share Value Rose

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 278,430 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS SEES COMPLETING ACQUISITION MARCH 9; 26/03/2018 – ASTELLAS & SEATTLE GENETICS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR EN; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces Data Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with che; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 4.47M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Bros Lp accumulated 51.05M shares. 6,341 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 3,564 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 722 shares. Opus Point Prtn Management Ltd has 1.77% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). First Manhattan Co has 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Franklin Resource holds 163,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 3,500 shares. D E Shaw And Co Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Aperio Ltd Com reported 32,586 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 190 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc holds 7,991 shares. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Management Ab invested in 150,598 shares.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 933 shares to 8,437 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 4,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 368,073 shares to 520,927 shares, valued at $19.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 77,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Liability Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 326,836 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co invested in 0.2% or 76,561 shares. Lindsell Train invested in 8.87 million shares or 6.37% of the stock. Highland Llc holds 109,628 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Bogle Investment Lp De reported 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tradewinds Capital Management Lc holds 752 shares. Pennsylvania Trust owns 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 20,030 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 490,560 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Harding Loevner LP has invested 0.71% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.19% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 9,637 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 26,600 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hills National Bank And Trust has invested 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.