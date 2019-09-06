Ebay (EBAY) Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Trimmed Its Holding by $294.84 Million as Stock Price Rose; Citigroup (C) Holder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Cut Holding by $668,980

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 10,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 18,739 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 29,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 14.50 million shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS PROPOSAL TO LOWER THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING FAILED WITH 49.8 PCT OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR, PRELIMINARY COUNT AT ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 43.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 7.97M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 10.52 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.70 million, down from 18.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 7.08 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.38 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership has 1.33% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4.14M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.34% or 246,987 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 0.28% or 14.82 million shares. Sterling Inv Mgmt has invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 479,711 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Buckingham Capital Incorporated invested in 124,174 shares. 67,816 are owned by Veritable L P. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 13,420 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Invest Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hbk Invests LP has 0.38% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fjarde Ap invested 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schneider Capital reported 512,519 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Laurion Mgmt LP reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,400 shares to 90,050 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia holds 0.05% or 153,122 shares. Mackay Shields holds 0.15% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 586,868 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma invested in 0.1% or 19,516 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 996 shares. Synovus Financial holds 12,162 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1,120 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 799,718 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Glenmede Trust Na reported 1.12M shares. Zacks Inv Management owns 313,029 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 121,035 were accumulated by First Republic Invest Mgmt. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,134 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser accumulated 1,325 shares. Moreover, Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability has 1.42% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 367,452 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.78 million for 20.00 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Stops the Gains in SHOP Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UBS Downgrades eBay, Citing Full Valuation – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy eBay (EBAY) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.