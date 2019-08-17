Ebay (EBAY) Holder Global Thematic Partners Lowered Position as Valuation Rose; Goldcorp (GG) Holder Foundation Resource Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $427,119

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 16,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 2.11M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.32 million, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 3.95 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc (GG) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc analyzed 38,829 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 675,629 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, down from 714,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer Talks Gold, Newmont-Goldcorp Deal – Benzinga” on January 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Investors Have Little Reason to Stick With Goldcorp Stock – Investorplace.com” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Bridgewater’s Top 5 Metals and Mining Holdings – GuruFocus.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldcorp: Not The Payday That Shareholders Envisioned – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.62 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 292,631 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $72.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 99,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Homology Medicines Inc.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Nasdaq Today: Netflix Plunges on Earnings, Microsoft's on Deck – Investorplace.com" on July 18, 2019

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.