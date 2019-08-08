Ebay (EBAY) Holder General American Investors Company Trimmed Its Position; As Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $4.99 Million

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $183.53. About 267,572 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 313,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66 million, down from 438,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 864,007 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Five Surging Strong Buy Stocks To Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBay (EBAY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Netflix Plunges on Earnings, Microsoftâ€™s on Deck – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 26,156 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 2.27 million shares. Allstate invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.21% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 6,761 shares or 0.05% of the stock. General Invsts Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 313,800 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 20,058 are held by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability. Cibc World Mkts invested in 0.1% or 317,381 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 14,880 shares. Parnassus Ca holds 0.27% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 1.82 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 1.42M shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 313,029 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.30 million for 19.87 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,061 shares to 5,104 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 33,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De (BRKA).