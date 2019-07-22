Ebay (EBAY) Holder F&V Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Tirschwell & Loewy Raised Ilumina (ILMN) Stake by $3.55 Million

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 11,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,670 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 155,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 13.05 million shares traded or 46.06% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Ilumina (ILMN) by 94.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 11,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,530 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 12,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Ilumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $293.2. About 1.73M shares traded or 52.60% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

