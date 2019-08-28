Ebay (EBAY) Holder F&V Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holder Saybrook Capital Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Declined

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 11,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 144,670 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 155,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 5.41M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 45,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, down from 48,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $171.91. About 440,139 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.57 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “North American Rail Volumes Continue Downward Trend – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 625 shares stake. Kempen Capital Management Nv has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lmr Prtn Llp owns 1,986 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes And Co Inc has 25,455 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. First Fincl Bank invested 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.14% or 1.14 million shares. 1,313 were reported by Hilltop Inc. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp has 76,070 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,544 shares. Hwg Hldgs LP holds 180 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 0.02% or 555 shares. Dillon invested in 41,945 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has 909,047 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Roundview Capital Ltd Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,542 shares. Cwm Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,259 shares in its portfolio.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited holds 450 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 235,248 shares. Investment House Lc holds 0.07% or 18,357 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.22% or 12.93 million shares. M&T National Bank reported 0.95% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 6,184 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Orrstown Financial Service Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 245 shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 10.52 million shares or 4.41% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 478,636 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 52,964 shares. Carroll Associates reported 0% stake. Greenleaf reported 10,872 shares. Schroder Inv Management reported 4.10M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ent Svcs reported 310 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.