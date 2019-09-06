Ebay (EBAY) Holder Brown Advisory Decreased Holding by $27.75 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Glenview Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 85.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 749,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 125,323 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, down from 875,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 2.67 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 765,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 5.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.31 million, down from 6.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 1.85M shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 95,577 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $275.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 4.13 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.05 million for 25.57 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Cap Management L L C has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 252,618 were accumulated by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 372,788 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fifth Third National Bank reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 13,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 855,808 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 3.41M shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 17,177 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company has 11,450 shares. Fdx Advisors owns 10,614 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Canal Insur owns 219,600 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Llc has 0.58% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 157,700 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.72M for 19.86 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset invested in 0.82% or 52,082 shares. 12.94 million are owned by D E Shaw Incorporated. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 148 shares. 586,868 are owned by Mackay Shields. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,542 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd reported 41,975 shares. Blair William And Com Il stated it has 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tower Bridge Advsr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,400 shares. 249,000 are held by Schwerin Boyle Cap Inc. Korea Investment reported 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0% or 425 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp & Co holds 0% or 741 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company stated it has 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 747,532 shares to 5.20 million shares, valued at $103.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 287,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).