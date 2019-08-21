Ebay (EBAY) Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Sigma Investment Counselors Cut by $379,095 Its Holding

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $331.75. About 1.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 267,147 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, down from 276,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 4.18M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.41 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.62 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.