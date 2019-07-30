Ebay Com (EBAY) Stock Rose While Reinhart Partners Trimmed Its Position by $771,154; Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Martin & Company Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 181,466 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500.

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 20,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 819,205 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.43M, down from 840,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 3.14 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. $59,155 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares were sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 33.42 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Inv Prtn Ltd Liability holds 253,805 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 21,490 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 27,702 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Light Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 522,049 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles And Equity has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 8,355 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 56,482 shares. Marco Invest Mgmt Lc owns 2,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 833 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 13,103 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.06% stake. 25,200 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation. Braun Stacey reported 1.1% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Oak Assocs Limited Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 612,050 shares. Arvest State Bank Tru Division invested 0.76% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.45% or 391,221 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 317,021 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 75,448 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 123,593 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.43% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 7,087 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 1.15 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The California-based Alpha Cubed Limited Company has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,275 shares or 0.02% of the stock.