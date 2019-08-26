Ebay Com (EBAY) Position Increased by Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc; Whitebox Advisors Increases Holding in Bunge Limited (BG)

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 36,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 639,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.92 million, up from 602,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 335,150 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT $700M; 21/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 21; 16/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 16; 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 03/04/2018 – Argentina modifies soybean export tax timing in boost to shippers; 05/03/2018 – COFCO International names new grain, oilseed heads

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 206.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 57,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 84,903 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 27,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 2.91 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.07% or 400,446 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 510 shares. Channing Capital stated it has 180,267 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 15,131 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.24% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 36,344 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 17,098 shares stake. Thematic Limited Co reported 2.11M shares or 3.64% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore And Company Il stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Westpac Corporation reported 0% stake. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Amp Invsts Ltd reported 771,289 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 19,526 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). First Manhattan has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Funko, Citigroup And More – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EBay sues Amazon for seller poaching – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How MercadoLibre Delivered Again in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Companies In (NYSE:IPG) by 126,352 shares to 14,379 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 12,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,705 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 89,080 shares to 241,741 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 2.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,000 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corp (Prn).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bunge Limited Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bunge Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “US/China Trade Data by the Numbers, and How Exposed Top American Companies Are – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. 19,750 shares valued at $1.01M were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. $205,600 worth of stock was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Kennedy Capital Management invested in 173,537 shares or 0.22% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Corp reported 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Nomura Asset accumulated 136,816 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 980 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 846,366 shares. Lederer And Investment Counsel Ca invested in 1.49% or 30,130 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 872,723 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Howe & Rusling holds 182,026 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 0% or 46 shares. Highbridge Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 170,446 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 908,782 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).