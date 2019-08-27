Ebay Com (EBAY) Holder Sg Americas Securities Has Lowered Holding; As Royce Value Trust (RVT) Stock Were Volatile, Bulldog Investors Has Cut Holding by $524,498

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Royce Value Trust (RVT) by 36.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 40,346 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 70,579 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 110,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 252,907 shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 71.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 50,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 20,058 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, down from 70,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 5.87M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 400,446 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,058 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement reported 37,599 shares. Harding Loevner LP invested in 0.71% or 4.09M shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Company owns 0.72% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.95M shares. National Pension Service invested in 0.16% or 1.13M shares. Moreover, Canandaigua Savings Bank And has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 997,213 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 0% or 441 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na stated it has 10,929 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Co accumulated 318,776 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Paloma Mgmt Co holds 353,099 shares. Pdts Partners Ltd holds 1.21% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 578,447 shares. Global Thematic Llc holds 3.64% or 2.11 million shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited invested in 0.01% or 236 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24,749 shares to 36,290 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens & Minor Inc New Com (NYSE:OMI) by 561,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 658,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New Cl A.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.10 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) by 404,178 shares to 430,778 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Da Davidson And accumulated 184,614 shares. Gradient Invests Lc stated it has 144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 24,046 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Hudock Capital Grp Inc Lc reported 234 shares. Fca Tx reported 0.06% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Shaker Service Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.94% or 277,644 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital stated it has 94,330 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. St James Invest Ltd Llc, Texas-based fund reported 18,450 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associates Inc holds 94,357 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 20,985 are held by Park Avenue Limited Liability Co. National Asset Management owns 77,594 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp holds 7,437 shares. Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 0.36% or 224,399 shares.