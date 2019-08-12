Ebay (Call) (EBAY) Stock Rose While Prospector Partners Has Lowered Its Holding; Old West Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Nmi Holdings (NMIH) as Market Value Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 26,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 103,214 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 129,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 506,980 shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates NMI Holdings Sr. Term Loan Facility ‘BB-‘; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (Call) (EBAY) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc analyzed 142,000 shares as the company's stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594,000, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $33.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 6.29M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "National MI and Cultural Outreach Debut M3, an Online Marketing Resource to Help Mortgage Professionals Reach Millennial and Multicultural Buyers – GlobeNewswire" on October 11, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn accumulated 150,123 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 37,986 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 544,625 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 53,641 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.49% or 430,115 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc owns 26,053 shares. Paloma Ptnrs has 7,901 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 37,090 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd stated it has 23,199 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & holds 13,132 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 18,347 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.02% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 163,531 shares. Research Investors reported 3.48 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 1.04 million shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) by 161,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oklahoma-based Arvest Fincl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.76% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 386,644 shares or 1% of the stock. Schroder Investment Gp stated it has 4.10M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Natixis has 0.07% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 312,282 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,212 shares. Greenwood Cap Associates Llc holds 48,756 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co has 64,733 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Llc invested 2.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 0.03% or 10,700 shares. Birmingham Cap Management Al owns 7,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 25,049 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Com holds 2.81M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 3,753 shares. Lindsell Train Limited stated it has 6.37% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Troy Asset Limited holds 0.89% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 488,178 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: NFLX, EBAY, PM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq" on July 18, 2019