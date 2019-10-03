Ebay (Call) (EBAY) Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Upped Stake by $4.17 Million; General Electric (GE) Holder Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Upped Its Stake by $303,525

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 33,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 136,215 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 102,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 46.71 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F; 23/05/2018 – GE COMMENTS IN SLIDES AHEAD OF EPG PRESENTATION; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM, sources say [23:16 BST16 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 12/03/2018 – Medical Imaging Market in APAC: Analysis & Forecasts Report (2017-2021) with Key Players GE Healthcare, Koninklíjke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Fujifilm – ResearchAndMarkets; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Rev $28.66B

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (Call) (EBAY) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 106,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 3.85M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.13 million, up from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 6.43M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. On Monday, August 19 Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700.