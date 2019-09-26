Ebay (Call) (EBAY) Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position; As Agilent Technologies Com (A) Stock Declined, Harvey Investment Co Has Upped by $2.87 Million Its Stake

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (Call) (EBAY) by 110.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 220,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 420,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.63 million, up from 200,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.92. About 6.16 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (A) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 38,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 147,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01 million, up from 108,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $76.53. About 1.02 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $593.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 6,366 shares to 66,628 shares, valued at $14.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Incorporated (NYSE:ECL) by 28,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,631 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Associates Incorporated stated it has 123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hm Payson & Com invested in 0.01% or 2,166 shares. Menta holds 0.09% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 2,795 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 15 shares. Fiera invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 746,806 shares. Bluestein R H Co holds 4,500 shares. James Investment Rech reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). D E Shaw Inc reported 4.91 million shares. 406 are held by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Bb&T Corp invested in 0% or 3,186 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). First Allied Advisory Services, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,956 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Guardian Life Ins Com Of America stated it has 915 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chem Bankshares stated it has 0.13% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Caprock Group Inc reported 8,248 shares. Dodge & Cox, California-based fund reported 53,231 shares. Greenwood Associates Limited Company holds 0.6% or 60,438 shares in its portfolio. Oak Assocs Oh holds 1.51% or 612,050 shares. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & Communications has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Insight 2811 has invested 0.51% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Parnassus Investments Ca reported 0.29% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Neuberger Berman Group owns 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 657,867 shares. Ingalls Snyder owns 38,365 shares. Stoneridge Limited Com holds 5,881 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Old Savings Bank In stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.22% or 80,426 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Victory Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 4.39M shares or 0% of the stock.

