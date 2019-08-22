Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) Shareholder Shaker Financial Services Upped Holding by $2.21 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Guild Investment Management Lowered Holding

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) by 291.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 245,768 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 330,058 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 84,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 227,625 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $212.63. About 17.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 as Apple drags tech lower; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Llc owns 1.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 87,339 shares. Alleghany De reported 975,000 shares. Davis R M invested in 406,070 shares. Aviance Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Edgemoor Investment has 4.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 195,228 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr accumulated 37,367 shares. Golub Grp Ltd Liability has invested 4.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wafra holds 144,434 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Cwm Llc holds 0.3% or 79,336 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 3.63M shares. Northstar Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4.48% or 57,949 shares. Wade G W Inc reported 181,230 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt reported 37,117 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (NYSE:FFA) by 33,845 shares to 161,342 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Eq Inc (EOI) by 28,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,058 shares, and cut its stake in Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL).

