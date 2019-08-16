Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) Position Held by Shaker Financial Services Llc; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Maintains Holding in Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH)

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) by 291.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 245,768 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 330,058 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 84,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 369,141 shares traded or 44.00% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 184,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 4.11 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.67M, up from 3.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 2.70M shares traded or 22.99% up from the average. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 19 Days; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty To ‘BB-‘, Outlook Negative; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY-SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES FROM EXPANDED 2018 RESTRUCTURING PLAN BETWEEN $28 MLN & $30 MLN, TO BE MAJORLY RECORDED IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Cellaria Forms Collaborative Partnership with SBH Sciences; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expands Cost-Cutting Moves; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Implements Cost-Reduction Plan; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ETW shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.54 million shares or 17.77% more from 11.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Corporation Il owns 34,162 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Landscape Management Ltd Liability reported 28,420 shares. Da Davidson & Communications invested in 0% or 27,660 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Raymond James Tru Na owns 0.01% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) for 12,502 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 186,313 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 14,918 shares in its portfolio. Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 300,084 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 23,774 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.45% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 888,674 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc holds 70,717 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mariner Investment Group Lc stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability Company reported 190,167 shares. Ent Financial Services has invested 0.07% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC) by 26,344 shares to 47,806 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xai Octagon Floatng Rate Alt by 66,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,588 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance High Income 2021.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWD) by 78,206 shares to 37,999 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 1.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN).

