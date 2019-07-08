Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Lowered Its Position by $544,380; Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Decreased Holding in Nike (NKE) as Share Value Declined

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 25,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 3.00 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 36,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,086 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 99,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 76,488 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has declined 2.80% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.23% the S&P500.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,993 shares to 26,530 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 18,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.15 million shares or 5.62% more from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Services reported 25,150 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Legacy Private Company stated it has 0.04% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Essex Services Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 55,759 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 408,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited holds 12,640 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 11,100 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,372 shares. Cwm Lc holds 6,568 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 108,527 shares. M&T State Bank invested in 0% or 27,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 28,535 shares. Stifel Corporation owns 53,096 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshs Ultrashort S&P 500 by 20,802 shares to 70,485 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 20 Yr Trsy Bd (TLT) by 17,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

