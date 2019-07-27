Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Lowered Its Holding; As J2 Global (JCOM) Valuation Rose, Portolan Capital Management Upped by $2.30 Million Its Holding

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) by 40.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 26,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 66,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 174,766 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 36,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,086 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 99,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 229,960 shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has declined 2.80% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.23% the S&P500.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Internet Stocks to Snap Up in 2H19 for a Winning Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DXC & Zafin’s Banking Solution to Boost Customer Engagement – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NCR Acquires D3 Technology to Penetrate New Market Segments – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “INSERTING and REPLACING Mitch Galbraith Named CEO of Puls – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Pushes the Limits in Gaming With RTX SUPER GPUs – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mimecast Ltd. by 93,954 shares to 401,106 shares, valued at $18.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 225,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 876,203 shares, and cut its stake in On Deck Capital Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,000 were accumulated by Oppenheimer & Inc. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.1% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Moreover, Comerica Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 31,159 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 241,779 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 70,698 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated. Credit Suisse Ag has 52,156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation owns 795,230 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Washington Tru Bank & Trust has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 5,862 are held by Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Co. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 110,038 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Clark Estates Inc has 0.64% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 47,400 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 14,710 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EXD Strategy Change May Generate 10% Alpha – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOI For Steady Monthly Income – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton Vance Option Equity Closed End Funds: An Update – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2016. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ETY: A Good Eaton Vance CEF For Income Hunters – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EXD’s New Strategy Provides A Catalyst For Discount Contraction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 89,951 shares to 100,528 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,777 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.15 million shares or 5.62% more from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 46,103 shares. 800 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). 12,427 are owned by Citigroup. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,013 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Athena Capital Advisors Llc accumulated 1.33% or 356,192 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Two Sigma Securities Lc has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Rmb Mgmt accumulated 168,904 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 0.08% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com holds 0.06% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) or 42,022 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Glenview Financial Bank Dept reported 0.09% stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Company has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Cohen Steers Incorporated has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV).