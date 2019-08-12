Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Has Trimmed Its Position by $544,380 as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Roundview Capital Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $1.60 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 36,292 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 63,086 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 99,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 134,355 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 53.50M shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BOFA ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 14/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 30/05/2018 – Summer Infant Executes Commitments for New Financing to Fuel Growth Initiatives; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 02/04/2018 – Global IPOs Rise 35% This Year, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.15 million shares or 5.62% more from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Bartlett And has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Raymond James Associates owns 108,527 shares. Kistler holds 0.22% or 35,114 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 4,637 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has invested 0.04% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 216,880 shares. Oppenheimer Com holds 0.08% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) or 202,009 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Cohen And Steers Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Sandy Spring Savings Bank has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). 210,222 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Ltd. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Legacy Private invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV).

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 17,033 shares to 116,914 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 24,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 3,036 shares to 5,458 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assoc Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 88,443 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 1.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hartford Inv reported 1.31M shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.87% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 0.73% or 1.25M shares. Macquarie Limited stated it has 1.23M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co invested in 3.64 million shares or 0.99% of the stock. 157,773 were reported by Advisory Services Ntwk Llc. Dodge Cox holds 2.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 114.74M shares. Caxton Assoc Lp stated it has 10,288 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Grassi Inv Mngmt reported 2.05% stake. Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc holds 1.82M shares. Synovus Financial Corp stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).