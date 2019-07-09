Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Holder Hilltop Holdings Decreased Its Stake by $544,380 as Share Value Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose While Fruth Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 4.20 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 36,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,086 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 99,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 136,473 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has declined 2.80% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.15 million shares or 5.62% more from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 12,427 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Inc Ltd Company holds 23,209 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 12,640 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has 0.27% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Fincl Bank Of America De holds 1.12M shares. Farmers Retail Bank holds 0% or 415 shares. National Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 12,406 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners, Ohio-based fund reported 64,915 shares. M&T National Bank accumulated 27,000 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 0% or 3,134 shares in its portfolio. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 35,114 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) or 13,556 shares. First Financial In reported 1,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 40,602 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mngmt.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,833 shares to 11,374 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 21,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De has 1.01 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,076 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 551,315 shares. Junto Mngmt Lp holds 1.31% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 307,653 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 35,265 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 18,995 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. White Pine Inv Co holds 2.39% or 64,337 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter owns 70,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mechanics State Bank Trust Department reported 9,682 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,051 shares. Patten Patten Tn reported 7,804 shares. 7,542 are owned by Pictet Bankshares And Tru Limited. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc reported 115,909 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. U S reported 4,449 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 29.95 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN also sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares. On Tuesday, January 29 BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 152,634 shares.