Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Holder Athena Capital Advisors Lifted Position; First Hawaiian Bank Has Lifted Veeva Systems (VEEV) Holding by $1.59 Million as Share Value Rose

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 270.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 12,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 17,295 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 4,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $157.92. About 234,145 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 356,192 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, up from 331,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 93,876 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.15 million shares or 5.62% more from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% stake. Fincl Counselors accumulated 11,335 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 542,842 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Hilltop Incorporated holds 0.2% or 63,086 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 0.22% or 35,114 shares. First Finance Corporation In stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd reported 34,398 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 591,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 482 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.06% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 17,589 shares. Legacy Private reported 22,333 shares. Farmers Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 415 shares.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 59,190 shares to 27,992 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15,841 shares to 40,276 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 13,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,816 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors Inc owns 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 3,385 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na has 0.06% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 1,745 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,474 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Co owns 57,153 shares. Impact Advsr Llc has invested 1.48% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 7,718 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 2,608 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co holds 67 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) stated it has 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 1.58 million are owned by Geode Ltd Liability Corp. Cap Planning Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% or 10,246 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.03% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 783,849 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech reported 121,554 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 16,071 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 37,335 shares.

