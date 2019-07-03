Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Holder Athena Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake; Bb&T Securities Has Cut Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Share Value Rose

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 19.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 112,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 470,965 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.00M, down from 583,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 356,192 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 331,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 166,795 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has declined 2.80% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.15 million shares or 5.62% more from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 19,605 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) or 3,134 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,372 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Bb&T Llc has 17,589 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 46,103 shares stake. Pnc Finance Services Grp reported 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Wetherby Asset Management reported 10,000 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd invested 0.06% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Co holds 214,888 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Liability Com holds 10,676 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has 12,110 shares. National Asset Management holds 12,406 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Denali Therapeutics: Key Catalysts Coming Up For This Neurodegenerative Disease Pioneer – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Etfdailynews.com with their article: “Take Advantage Of The Tech Sector’s Massive Growth With This CEF (BST) – ETF Daily News” published on March 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EXD Strategy Change May Generate 10% Alpha – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EOI Vs. EOS: Not Much Difference Between These CEFs – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity CEFs: What To Expect After The January Effect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2018.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 24,263 shares to 22,624 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,347 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 1,614 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,759 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.42% or 70,325 shares. Fort L P, Maryland-based fund reported 26,332 shares. Lincoln National reported 179,495 shares. Moreover, Hamlin Cap Limited Liability has 3.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 754,947 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel has invested 3.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northern Trust Corp stated it has 32.77M shares. King Luther Corporation has 1.10 million shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Seabridge Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 390 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.09% or 3,583 shares in its portfolio. Gm Advisory Group Incorporated stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 7,489 shares. Opus Invest Mgmt stated it has 40,900 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Investors Arenâ€™t Likely to Clean up on Procter & Gamble Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Addresses Racial Bias With New Film â€œThe Lookâ€ – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Walmart Inc. (WMT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,979 shares to 8,634 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Morningstar Div Lea (FDL) by 295,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68B for 26.91 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.