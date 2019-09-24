Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) At $15.58 Forms Top; Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Sentiment Is 1.88

Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 139 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 74 reduced and sold stock positions in Paylocity Holding Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 31.00 million shares, up from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Paylocity Holding Corp in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 56 Increased: 83 New Position: 56.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) formed multiple top with $16.67 target or 7.00% above today’s $15.58 share price. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) has $413.73M valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 27,988 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares while 9 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.58 million shares or 5.01% less from 3.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial has 138,689 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Lc holds 1,500 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) for 20,272 shares. 48,809 are owned by Asset. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com invested in 32,805 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 84,937 shares or 0% of the stock. Kistler owns 22,448 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 10,911 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 225,182 shares. 1,241 were reported by Cls Investments Limited Co. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB). King Wealth owns 21,423 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 29,480 shares.

The stock increased 1.55% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $100.36. About 290,674 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M

Parametrica Management Ltd holds 36.05% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation for 2,259 shares. Shaker Investments Llc Oh owns 55,948 shares or 3.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has 2.68% invested in the company for 577,467 shares. The Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has invested 2.56% in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 672,805 shares.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.33 billion. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It has a 103.46 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting.