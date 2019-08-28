Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) At $15.11 Forms Top; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

Among 3 analysts covering Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has $10 highest and $1.1000 lowest target. $5.08’s average target is 413.29% above currents $0.9897 stock price. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by B. Riley & Co. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Maxim Group. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. See Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $1.9000 New Target: $1.1000 Downgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $6.7 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $2.5 Maintain

17/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) formed multiple top with $16.32 target or 8.00% above today’s $15.11 share price. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) has $401.10 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 13,253 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company has market cap of $60.81 million. The companyÂ’s specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Epinephrine Injection pre-filled syringe for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) and fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of bronchospasm and asthma; and beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma, as well as APC-1000 and APC-5000 for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates a 503B drug outsourcing facility that provides prescription compounded medications to patients, physician clinics, hospitals, surgery centers, and other clients in the United States.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.0103 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9897. About 98,389 shares traded. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has declined 68.06% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMP News: 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology (AAAAI) Joint Congress With the World Allergy Organization; 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syring; 06/03/2018 ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON DATA PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY, ASTHMA AND IMMUNOLOGY (AAAAI) JOINT CONGRESS WITH THE WORLD ALLERGY ORGANIZATION; 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe to the Market Leading Product in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology; 22/04/2018 – DJ Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMP); 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Join; 15/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Discusses 2017 Highlights and Business Update

More notable recent Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Launch and Marketing Update for SYMJEPI – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Adamis Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:ADMP) Share Price Down A Painful 73%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of New Members to Its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.77 million shares or 4.49% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth holds 21,622 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB). Stratos Wealth Partners invested in 29,152 shares. 62,425 are owned by Bank Of America Corp De. Spinnaker stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB). Kistler has 30,822 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Grp holds 0% or 50,046 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 965,459 shares. Stonebridge Limited Co invested in 14,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 30,899 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na accumulated 16,185 shares. Raymond James Advsr Inc invested in 359,247 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,702 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Company reported 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB). Lpl Fin Ltd has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB).