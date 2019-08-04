Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (EXD) Forms $9.62 Double Top; ALSEA SA ORDINARY SHARES (ALSSF) Shorts Raised By 9.34%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (EXD) formed double top with $10.49 target or 9.00% above today’s $9.62 share price. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (EXD) has $93.62 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 68,880 shares traded or 36.06% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ALSEA SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) had an increase of 9.34% in short interest. ALSSF’s SI was 10.67 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.34% from 9.76M shares previously. With 2,200 avg volume, 4849 days are for ALSEA SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALSSF)’s short sellers to cover ALSSF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.0082 during the last trading session, reaching $2.0482. About 22,142 shares traded. Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund shares while 9 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.09 million shares or 7.58% less from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Com has 82,167 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 60,747 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 21,152 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 160,878 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 709,804 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 3,931 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr invested in 19,964 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD). Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) holds 5,040 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD). Retail Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 105,474 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 104,996 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD). Raymond James Service Advisors has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD). Rivernorth Cap Limited holds 416,486 shares.

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The Company’s brand portfolio comprises DominoÂ’s Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, ChiliÂ’s Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. It has a 24.38 P/E ratio. ChangÂ’s, The Cheesecake Factory, Italianni's, Vips, El PortÃ³n, FosterÂ’s Hollywood, CaÃ±as y Tapas, LAVACA, and ArchieÂ´s.