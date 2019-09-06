Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (EXD) At $9.56 Forms Top; Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.42, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 14 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 13 sold and reduced their positions in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 3.12 million shares, down from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (EXD) formed multiple top with $10.04 target or 5.00% above today’s $9.56 share price. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (EXD) has $93.03 million valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 18,409 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund shares while 9 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.09 million shares or 7.58% less from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Inc invested in 72,725 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3,931 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Raymond James Advsr holds 19,692 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd accumulated 30,964 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Limited Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD) for 5,040 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD) for 60,747 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 160,878 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD). Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD). Rivernorth Capital Mngmt holds 416,486 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD). Moreover, Guggenheim Capital has 0.01% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD). Comml Bank Of America De reported 105,474 shares stake. 233,947 were reported by Mariner Invest Limited.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 130,166 shares traded or 69.95% up from the average. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.