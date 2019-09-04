Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (EXD) At $9.43 Forms Top; Amc Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (EXD) formed multiple top with $10.28 target or 9.00% above today’s $9.43 share price. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (EXD) has $91.77 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 35,243 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 83 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 75 decreased and sold their stock positions in Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 46.46 million shares, down from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 51 Increased: 52 New Position: 31.

The stock increased 2.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 2.40 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 13/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC – AMC BOARD DOES EXPECT TO SELECT A NEW CHAIRMAN FROM WITHIN ITS RANKS SHORTLY; 04/04/2018 – AMC CINEMAS WINS FIRST LICENSE FOR THEATERS IN SAUDI ARABIA; 13/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 12, 2018, LINCOLN ZHANG GAVE NOTICE OF HIS RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 08/03/2018 – Hometown Source: AMC President Susan Morris comments on budget forecast; 04/04/2018 – AMC Pact With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS NAMES MAOJUN JOHN ZENG AS CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – ZEN TECHNOLOGIES ORDER BOOK INCLUDES INR1.26B OF AMC PROJECTS; 06/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc; 09/03/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings Could Double — Barrons.com

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 59.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -276.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “As AMC Entertainment Rebounds, Accumulate Shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMC Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMC Entertainment +6% on strong Q2 traffic – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Soon You May Be Able to Watch Live Sporting Events at AMC Theaters – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “2 interesting plot twists from AMC’s quarterly call – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 26.95% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for 2.68 million shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 216,892 shares or 2.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Concourse Capital Management Llc has 2.4% invested in the company for 160,470 shares. The Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Management Llc has invested 1.47% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 622,644 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund shares while 9 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.09 million shares or 7.58% less from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has 104,996 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mariner Inv Grp Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 233,947 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 709,804 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 3,931 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) invested in 5,040 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc reported 82,167 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 72,725 shares. Rivernorth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 416,486 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD) for 105,474 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 12,539 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 30,964 shares. Stifel stated it has 160,878 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc holds 19,692 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD) for 2,689 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr accumulated 21,152 shares.