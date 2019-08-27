Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (EXD) At $9.41 Forms Top; V3 Capital Management LP Has Upped Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Holding

V3 Capital Management Lp increased Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) stake by 158.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. V3 Capital Management Lp acquired 704,110 shares as Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS)’s stock rose 4.59%. The V3 Capital Management Lp holds 1.15 million shares with $51.61M value, up from 442,950 last quarter. Qts Rlty Tr Inc now has $2.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 245,223 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (EXD) formed multiple top with $10.26 target or 9.00% above today’s $9.41 share price. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (EXD) has $91.57M valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 52,823 shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Lp holds 0% or 260 shares in its portfolio. 4,744 were accumulated by Zeke. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 30,979 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1,972 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 2.27M shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0% or 5,211 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 802,215 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Com holds 0.01% or 84,800 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh invested in 4,700 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.52% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 707,426 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 79,942 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Co has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 0.04% or 17,019 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5000 highest and $45 lowest target. $47.25’s average target is -1.44% below currents $47.94 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity. REHBERGER WAYNE M had bought 1,100 shares worth $50,050 on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund shares while 9 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.09 million shares or 7.58% less from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Svcs accumulated 0% or 19,692 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD). 30,964 were accumulated by Lpl. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD) or 12,539 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 60,747 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 709,804 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 2,689 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl stated it has 160,878 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 0.07% in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD). Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Rivernorth Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD) for 416,486 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser has invested 0.02% in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD) for 3,931 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD) for 82,167 shares.