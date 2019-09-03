Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Since Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.24 N/A -0.17 0.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.43 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 17.04% and 16.94% respectively. Comparatively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was more bullish than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.