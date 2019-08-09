Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.08 N/A -0.17 0.00 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.86 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Garrison Capital Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares and 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has stronger performance than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.