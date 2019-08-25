Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.33
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.04% and 51.35% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
