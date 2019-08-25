Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.33 N/A -0.17 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.04% and 51.35% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.