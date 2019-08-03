Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.08 N/A -0.17 0.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.48 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.04% and 3.86%. Comparatively, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 13.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.