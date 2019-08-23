Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

We will be comparing the differences between Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.35 N/A -0.17 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 447 4.70 N/A 26.30 17.78

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and BlackRock Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and BlackRock Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and BlackRock Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

BlackRock Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $506 consensus target price and a 20.76% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares and 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are BlackRock Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust on 7 of the 8 factors.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.