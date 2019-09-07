Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Contrasting side by side

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.34
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.04% and 57.41% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
Summary
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.