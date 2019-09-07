Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Contrasting side by side

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.34 N/A -0.17 0.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.04% and 57.41% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.