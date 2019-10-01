Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|TCG BDC Inc.
|14
|4.22
|N/A
|0.83
|18.13
In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and TCG BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and TCG BDC Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|4.8%
|2.4%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and TCG BDC Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, TCG BDC Inc.’s potential upside is 5.56% and its consensus price target is $15.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares and 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.2%
|-0.46%
|1.53%
|2.49%
|-13.55%
|22.57%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was less bullish than TCG BDC Inc.
Summary
TCG BDC Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.