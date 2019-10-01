Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 14 4.22 N/A 0.83 18.13

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and TCG BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and TCG BDC Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and TCG BDC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, TCG BDC Inc.’s potential upside is 5.56% and its consensus price target is $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares and 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was less bullish than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.