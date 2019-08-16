Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Comparing side by side

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.46 N/A -0.17 0.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.22 N/A 1.71 12.67

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has stronger performance than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.