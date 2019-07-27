Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|12
|15.14
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.04% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|1.71%
|5.43%
|8.04%
|14.06%
|8.25%
|12.87%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|1.71%
|-2.41%
|-1.11%
|-2.41%
|-14.07%
|20.7%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was less bullish than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
