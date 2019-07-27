Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 12 15.14 N/A -0.17 0.00 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.04% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 1.71% 5.43% 8.04% 14.06% 8.25% 12.87% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was less bullish than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.