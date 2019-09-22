Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.19 N/A -0.17 0.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 4.11 N/A 0.73 11.23

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.2% are Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has 13.58% stronger performance while Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.