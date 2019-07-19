Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 12 13.69 N/A -0.17 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 42 2.57 N/A 0.96 41.51

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and PJT Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and PJT Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and PJT Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

PJT Partners Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42 average target price and a 12.87% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and PJT Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.04% and 60.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 1.71% 5.43% 8.04% 14.06% 8.25% 12.87% PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was more bullish than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.