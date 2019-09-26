Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) Contrasting side by side

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.15 N/A -0.17 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 35 1.17 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Legg Mason Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Legg Mason Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Legg Mason Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Legg Mason Inc.’s potential upside is 10.19% and its consensus target price is $42.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Legg Mason Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.04% and 91.3% respectively. Competitively, 1.4% are Legg Mason Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Legg Mason Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.