Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 12 13.71 N/A -0.17 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 32 1.12 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Legg Mason Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Legg Mason Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Legg Mason Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Legg Mason Inc.’s potential downside is -23.08% and its average price target is $29.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 86.2% of Legg Mason Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% are Legg Mason Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 1.71% 5.43% 8.04% 14.06% 8.25% 12.87% Legg Mason Inc. 7.02% 11.32% 20.97% 25.44% -7.85% 42.26%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has weaker performance than Legg Mason Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.