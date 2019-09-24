Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has 17.04% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The competitors have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has weaker performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s competitors.

Dividends

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.